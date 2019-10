Itinerary of Full Day Join Tour to Phi Phi Island Tour By Speed Boat07.30 - 08.00Pick up from your hotel by AirCon Vehicle.08.30 hrs.Arrive at Royal Phuket Marina Pier , Phuket Luxury Port Destination.Coffee & Tea are served at the pier at Free of charge.Our experience tourist guide will give useful information regarding the Phi Phi Island Tour09.30-09.45 hrs.Departs from the pier heading for Phi Phi Islands from the cozy pier by comfortable speed boa10.30 - 12.30 hrs Arrive Phi Phi Ley & Enjoy snorkeling and feeding fishes. Visiting the best place for Snorkeling• Maya Bay, where the world famous the beach was made• Loh Samah Bay• Pileh Cove• Monkey Beach• Viking cave ( sightseeing only)13.00 hrs.Enjoy Thai Lunch at Phi Phi Don Restaurant14.00 hrs.Departs from Phi Phi Don Island heading for Koh Khai Nok Island14.20 hrs.Arrive at “Khai Nok Island” free time on the beach enjoy your time for feeding fishes, swimming, snorkeling or relaxing.17.00 hrs.Depart from Khai Island heading for Phuket port18.00 hrs.Arrive back at the hotel with the remarkable trip• The itinerary and timing can be customize your customers to fit the weather and water tide• This tour is not suitable for person who have back and neck problem.• Children rate 4-12 years ,below 3 years are free of charge.• The highlight of this tour is for Sightseeing, Snorkeling, relax on the beach• Pregnants are not allowed to take this tour

Times are subject to change due to local traffic conditions.

Confirmation will be received at time of booking

Not wheelchair accessible

Vegetarian option is available, please advise at time of booking if required

This tour/activity will have a maximum of 25 travelers

Para esta actividad puede presentar un bono impreso o un bono electrónico.